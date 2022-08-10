WATCH: Mangaluru Girl With Ambidexterity Skills Can Write With Both Hands Simultaneously

Ambidexterity is the unique ability to use one’s right and left hands simultaneously and Aadi Swaroopa, an Indian girl from Mangaluru has mastered the skill pretty well. The youngster who has self-educated herself to use her ability to her best capacity has already created a world record for writing the most number of words using both her hands simultaneously in a minute. In addition to this, Aadi Swaroopa has also entered India’s Book of Records for her exceptional visual memory.

Her extraordinary story was re-shared on Twitter recently by Retired Air Marshal, Anil Chopra. He also revealed that Aadi Swaroopa has learned a rare ability that only one in a million people can master. She can reportedly write in eleven different styles.

The user shared, “She is ‘Aadi Swaroopa’ from Mangalore. She can write in 11 different styles. Both parts of her brain function at the same time, one in a million. Awesome! This skill is known as AMBIDEXTERITY." Alongside the tweet, the retired officer shared a video of Swaroopa displaying her exceptional ability in a video. The clip showcases her writing swiftly on a green board using both her hands just like the character of Boman Irani did in the film 3 Idiots. Take a look at it here:

The video of Aadi Swaroopa has left Twitter amazed and mind-blown. A user while praising her ability wrote, “It’s not just dexterity but brain coordination is amazing. Mind-boggling skill."

Meanwhile, another said, “Oh God! Some people do ordinary things extraordinarily. Some people do extraordinary things ordinarily. The brain function of the girl is incredible. I think she is using more than 10% of the cerebral capacity of her brain."

A netizen who was shocked to see what a human brain can do shared, “Goes on to show the potential that the human brain has. Wonder if we can develop it completely to use our entire brain of ours, ever."

One more added, “Indian talent is endless."

The viral video has garnered over 134 thousand views and over seven thousand likes on the micro-blogging application.

