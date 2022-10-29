Watch: Man's Fire Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Beard Up in Flames

We all have enjoyed the fire stunts by a stuntman in a circus or a bartender in a fancy club show. But what if one does it without practice or experience? One might be lucky to get through but sometimes it goes horribly wrong. Humans have a tendency to do such things often and social media platforms are a repository of such videos.

A video of a man trying to show off a fire stunt, which goes horribly wrong, is viral. The now-viral clip shows a man standing on a higher platform and has a stick with fire. He then takes a sip of petrol and blows it towards the fire fiercely. As he throws the fire stick on the ground within seconds his beard catches the fire. In the video, as the beard went up in flames, people standing around him rushed to help him immediately.

People slapped his face several times to extinguish the fire. One of them even slipped on the lower-placed table as he rushed to help. However, the location and exact time has not been mentioned in the video.

The cyber surfers criticised the man for doing such a life-threatening stunt. “Itna risk lete hi kyun ho jisse khud ko nuksaan ho," wrote one. Another user added, “Bahut hi Khatarnak stunt Hai Har Kisi Ko yah nahin karna chahie." Many users dropped tear-drop face emojis in the comments section.

The video has crossed more than 12.2 million views since it was uploaded.

Recently, an 18-year-old suffered severe burn injuries after his fire haircut went terribly wrong at a salon in Vapi town of Gujarat’s Valsad district. The barber couldn’t control flames while the haircut and the boy’s upper body got severe burn injuries.

