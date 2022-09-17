WATCH: Man's Impressive 'Jugaad' Helps Pedestrians Cross Flooded Road For a Fee

Waterlogged roads, in the rainy season, are a problem across the world. The pedestrians struggle a little too much in such instances. And we had a first-hand experience of the same during the Bengaluru rains. However, amid adversity people come up with creative solutions. And if it gets them money, it’s cherry on top. A video, showing a man assisting pedestrians to cross the street with a wheels-installed wooden cart, has surfaced on the internet. You must be lauding the man for his creativity and alertness, but hold on there is more to it. The man in the viral video is not giving the help for free, instead, he is charging money from people to help them avoid the inconvenience caused by heavy rain.

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

The video was shared by a user named BAlfonzo on Reddit on Thursday. It showcases a man wearing a blue t-shirt and bare feet collecting money from two pedestrians as he assists them in crossing the waterlogged street. The man is seen putting the cash in a bottle and then moving the wooden cart, which has two people onboard, to the other side of the road.

People can be seen waiting for their turn to cross the road with the help of a man’s wooden cart. The man, who is barefoot, further in the clip, boards two more individuals onto his wooden cart and assists them in crossing the street. In the footage, we can see multiple automobiles can be seen crossing the roadway.

Sharing the video, the Redditor, wrote, “To earn money during inconvenience." Since being shared, the video is going crazy viral on the platform. It has received over 62,000 upvotes and tons of heartfelt remarks in the comment section.

Advertisement

“First rule of business: find a need, and fill it," a user commented. But a section of Redditors didn’t agree as they are of the belief “create a need, and fill it." “Second rule of business: create a problem and sell the solution (not applicable in this situation)," another Redditor wrote.

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here