WATCH: Massive Alligator 'Roars' at Florida Deputies While Being Wrangled

Last week on Friday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in US’s Florida caught an over 11-foot-long alligator hiding under a jeep. The deputies responded to an odd call post-midnight from a resident in Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda seeking help to remove a large alligator from under his jeep.

A video of the incident shared by the Sheriff’s Department on their official Facebook page shows the giant alligator aggressively roaring and hissing while an officer tried to handle and tame him with a rope. “Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR? Well, watch this!" read the caption on the video.

The post further explained, “Earlier this week, deputies responded to a home on Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda around 1 in the morning after the homeowner found a gator underneath their Jeep."

In the video, the gator can be seen fighting and rolling around several times on the ground. It also took out the homeowner’s light pole, according to the sheriff’s office.

With the help of MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, the rescuers were able to tackle this unbelievable situation.

While it would be quite common for anyone to find an animal like a dog or a cat relaxing under their vehicle, spotting a massive alligator would be a horrific sight for anyone.

Earlier in May this year, a family had spotted a huge 550-pound alligator in their swimming pool. Before that in 2021, a 6-foot-long alligator chased people through the parking lot outside a restaurant in Florida. Encounters with alligators can be deadly. Recently, an 80-year-old woman from Florida lost her life when she fell into a pool which had two alligators.

