WATCH: Massive Lightning Bolt Burns House Roof in Massachusetts

A spine-chilling clip captures a massive lightning bolt hitting the roof of a house in Danvers, Massachusetts. The lightning strike set the house’s roof on fire. The damage was incurred by the attic and the inside of the walls of the top floor of the house.

The video was captured by a 14-year-old named Joshua Pabisz, who lived several hundred feet away from the damaged house. A journalist with NBC10 Boston shared the video of the moment the bolt hit the house. In the video, the massive thunderbolt is seen striking the roof and burning a tree standing close to the roof.

Take a look:

The boy was shooting the thunderstorms in slow motion when he captured the incident on his phone. Joshua’s father, David, said that the noise that erupted after the lightning was “tremendous.” “I have never been that close to a ground strike before. It was like the backyard exploded,” he told Salem News.

The residents of the targeted house heard the lightning and then, moments later, noticed a burning smell. The attic was gushing out smoke, after which, the residents informed the fire department. The firefighters managed to contain the damage. No injuries were reported.

Lightning hits, although beautiful to watch, can be very dangerous for living beings that are engulfed by it. For the same reasons, disaster management authorities release guidelines for people in efforts to keep them safe and informed. These guidelines come handy, especially during the monsoon season when the possibility of such lightning strikes is sky high.

A similar video from Kolhapur, Maharashtra went viral where a man managed to capture a scary lightning strike on the ground. The lightning bolt hit an electric supply line and left behind a thick layer of smoke that lingered for a few moments. The loud noise was evidence of the sheer strength of the lightning.

