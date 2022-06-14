WATCH: Massive Lightning Bolt Strikes Tree During Storm, Leaves People Shocked

Are you among those who enjoy thunderstorms out in the open? If yes, then today’s viral video will surely make you re-think your choices. Thunderstorms, which are also known as lightning storms, are usually accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain. At first, people are advised to avoid going out, but in case you are already out, keep a distance from trees. Why? A clip shared by Wonder of Science on Twitter will answer all your questions.

The video opens to a beautiful sight of lush green trees and downpours. A few seconds later, a lightning bolt is seen striking one of the trees right in the middle of the trunk. “This is why you should never stand under a tree during a storm," the caption of the post read. The location of the video, which has received over 5 lakh views, wasn’t mentioned.

While someone suggested it is safe to stand under small trees, a Twitter user shared how should one protect themselves – when outside – from the thunderstorm.

“Not standing under a tree during a thunderstorm should be as common knowledge to everyone," a user tweeted. “Tree does not seem damaged in this video after the strike," another pointed out.

Many people were left terrified and shocked upon witnessing the clip. “Wow…. that’s terrifying," a third tweeted.

Another video shared by a Twitter account, Nature Is Scary, will indeed leave you traumatised. A 20-second clip featured 3 men standing under a tree, while it was raining. Suddenly, a lightening bolt strikes the same tree following which all three of them collapse. It is not known whether the men survived or not.

Every year, this weather event claims more lives than other natural calamities, especially in India.

