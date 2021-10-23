WATCH: Massive Snake Lifted Using Crane in Caribbean Forest, Relocated to Safety

Creepy-crawly graphics seldom miss raising hair when seen. However, a video crawling out from the Caribbeans might just take it up a notch and give chills to your spine. A group of workers, while cleaning up a patch of Dominica rainforest, spotted a massive serpent. The snake was so huge that the workers had to summon a crane to relocate it to safety. A video of the gigantic snake went viral on various social media platforms and instantly blew minds as netizens witnessed what can be arguably the world’s largest snake recorded on camera.

The video was originally shared on TikTok and was viewed by more than 8 crore people over the Internet. The account shared another video where the diggers, who spotted the snake, are seen struggling to put the snake in a truck due to its enormous size and weight, reported The Sun.

According to reports, the identification of the snake is unclear. However, the area where the huge serpent was seen is native land for the Boa Constrictor. Boa Constrictors are a species that have a wide variety of snakes differing in size.

Anacondas are also native to the Boa Species. In Fact, Anacondas are the largest snake in this species. The only other snakes that can grow as large and long as the Anacondas are the pythons. Pythons can grow more than 30ft in length but are not as humongous as Anacondas. Therefore, a medium-sized Anaconda can easily outweigh the largest python.

Many media platforms and social media users in India shared the video from the Caribbeans as a video originating from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, reported NDTV. For example, Rajya Sabha member, Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to share the video, and in the caption, wrote, “It took a crane to shift this python weighing 100kgs and measuring 6.1m in length, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.”

https://twitter.com/mpparimal/status/1450055116178878467

The video is now viral, and people are enquiring about the snake to dig out more details of what could be the largest snake to ever exist.

