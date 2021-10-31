WATCH: Massive Tarantula Crawls Out of Zookeeper’s Mouth Amid Halloween Buzz

The thought of a spider crawling over you is enough to give you chills down your spine. However, some people have a soft spot for these eight-legged creatures and are even comfortable with a spider in their mouth. One such spider aficionado is Jay Brewer – a zookeeper and the owner of ‘The Reptile Zoo’ in the United States. Jay’s Instagram is indicative of his love for the crawling creatures as his account is filled with images and videos of him playing around with reptiles and spiders. For example, in a recent reel, Jay is seen playing with a tarantula which comes out of his mouth. The startling video starts with a big, hairy tarantula crawling out of Jay’s mouth, after which he says, “never go to the reptile zoo during Halloween because you get all these weird dreams where you feel tarantulas just came out of your mouth."

Shot at his zoo, Jay, in the caption, wrote, “Things are getting a little weird around here since Halloween is almost here."

Advertisement

Watch the reel here:

As people in the United States and other countries are prepping up for Halloween, this video surely gives the spooky vibes. Since being shared, the reel has garnered more than 16 lakh views and thousands of comments from netizens who were startled by what they saw in the reel.

One user wrote, “Ok, that’s where I draw the line." Another said, “OMG! What if he turned and went the other way?" A third, while joking that even Bear Grylls wouldn’t be able to attempt this, wrote, “Bear Grylls gave up and left the chat." Many crowned Jay as a legend in the comment box.

Jay keeps shocking his followers by some absurd activities involving reptiles as big as an alligator.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVabaHGhjVE/

Sometimes, things go a little out of hand, and unfortunately, on the face. Take a look:

We hope that time and again, Jay keeps surprising us with such daring videos, but safely.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.