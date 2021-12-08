WATCH: Medical Students Dancing to Badshah's 'Jugnu' Wow Internet

Among the social media trends that are finding traction on social media, the one that seems to be going most viral these days is based on the ‘Jugnu’ song by Badshah. It was the rapper himself who initiated the Jugnu Challenge, in which a person imitates the dance steps of Badshah and actress Akanksha Sharma from the music video. Most recently, the challenge was taken up by a group of medical students, and their video is now creating a buzz on social media. A group of six medical students can be seen in the viral video copying Badshah and Akanksha’s dance moves in the song. The Instagram Reel appears to have been shot inside a college campus. The girls were dressed in their uniforms and wore their ID cards around their necks. They have undoubtedly aced the trend with their coordinated steps. The track was already popular, but the video featuring medical students has gotten a lot of attention as well.

Watch it here:

The video was posted by Instagram handle chinmai_reddyy_ with the caption “How’s your week going?" The fact that it has received over 645,383 likes and 5 million views indicates how popular this video is. Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh have already taken up the challenge with a creative spin to it.

Heart and love emoticons abound in the comments area, while a person in the comments section said, “Physicians can dance too." Another wrote, “Next generation doctors." “That’s the finest take on the challenge," said a third. Thanks to the celebrities and people like these medical students, every other video on Indian Instagram is that of people dancing to ‘Jugnu’.

