Watch: Medics Pull Out 4-foot Snake From Woman’s Food Pipe; Here's How it Went There

When we go to sleep at night, we often do so in haste. A tiring day often makes us feel we need immediate rest. We have also seen people who, at times, have their mouths open when they sleep. While insects are no big deal, what happens when a snake slithers down your throat when you are fast asleep? Something similar happened to a woman when a 4 feet long snake entered her mouth and moved down her throat while she was asleep.

A video showing medics pulling out the snake from the woman’s mouth has gone viral on Twitter. The 11-second footage shows doctors pulling out the snake with the help of a holder from the woman’s mouth while she was anaesthetized. Captioned, “Medics pull 4ft snake from woman’s mouth after it slithered down there while she slept."

Shared on November 12, the video has gone viral on the microblogging platform with more than 16 lakh views. The video also gathered more than 36.9k likes and people in the comments section were terrified to see the video.

A user wrote, “And that’s why the blanket should go over your head."

Another user wrote, “This is crazy, I wonder how someone could sleep so deep and a snake gets into your mouth, a 4-feet snake still you couldn’t wake till it was completely in your stomach. Come on, that’s crazy."

A third user suggested that it might not have been a snake at all and commented, “Not sure that’s a snake, I was always sick when I was 7-8 years but one night my dad pulled something huge like this from my mouth and stopped getting ill since then."

Another user commented on the link to Yahoo News and a text that was an excerpt from the article, “Locals say such incidents happen infrequently and older citizens advise the young not to sleep outside because of the risk of snakes entering their mouths."

