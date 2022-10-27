Watch: Men Perform Infamous Nagin Dance, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Whether it’s a party, ceremony or any other gathering, a group cannot feel satisfied until there is dancing involved. The nation is obsessed with “Nagin dance" (snake dance) and people often show how to do it by performing it at any event they get a chance. This especially happens during weddings and a wedding procession feels incomplete without Nagin dance. A video showing a bunch of men performing a Nagin dance has gone viral on Instagram.

The video shows a bunch of men dancing. The catch is they are performing the infamous Nagin dance and the background music in the reel is also the same. The pungi is a musical instrument used by snake charmers around the nation to show the people as if they “control" the snake. The pungi music in the video depicts that the men are indeed dancing like a snake and one of them suddenly indulges in it intensely.

In fact, the man in the white shirt indulges so fiercely that even after his friend tries to stop him by taking him away from the group and tries to pick him up from the ground, he doesn’t seem to stop.

The video went viral in August 2021 and has over 1 lakh views. With more than 25,000 likes, the video was found to be hilarious by Instagram users. A lot of them reacted with laugh emojis and “Hahaha" in the comments.

One of the users mocked the dancer in the white shirt and said, “Stop already. Will you only stop after receiving the nagmani?" Nagmani is a piece of jewel that shape-shifting “ichchadhaari" nags and nagins sport, according to Indian folklore. All others continued to react through emojis and statements in their own languages.

Did you find the video as funny as other users did?

