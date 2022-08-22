Watch: Mesmerising Flock Of Gannets Plunge-Dives Into Water To Hunt Prey

Social media platforms bring us the most interesting videos when it comes to wildlife and jungle life. The ecosystem works in amazing ways and when we get to see it with our own eyes, the sight is one to remember for a lifetime. The camouflaging techniques, the chase, the adrenaline rush of a hunt, and the beautifying flora around all of these are a few of the mind-blowing things that exist in our ecosystem. A video showing a hunting phenomenon has gone viral on Twitter which shows how birds dive into a water body to feed on the fish.

The 29-second-long video was shared by “Reg Saddler" on the social media platform with the caption – “Gannets dive-bombing a school of herring in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland… Captured by markpritchett11 IG". The video which currently has more than 14 lakh views, is of a flock of birds named Gannets who take almost vertical into the Trinity Bay in Canada to catch fish. Not only do they dive to the bay, but they momentarily disappear into the waters and then re-emerge with their prey slowly flying upwards. The dive is sort of a “Gannet shower" as it starts with one or two birds and then in no time, the whole flock follows.

Advertisement

Trinidad Bay, Newfoundland, Canada is a popular fishing bay and Northern Gannets nest here in huge colonies. Northern Gannets have an outstanding vision, and they can detect food by foraging which enables this species to move at high speeds to catch their prey. The dives, similar to the one shown in the video, are usually shallow, but this bird can dive as deep as 72 feet to search for fish. Their wings and feet help them dive at high speeds and read such depths. Northern Gannets breed in only six colonies in Canada out of which three are in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Quebec, and three are in the North Atlantic off the coast of Newfoundland.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here