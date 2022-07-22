WATCH: Mesmerising Views of Train Passing Through Goa's Dudhsagar Falls Goes Viral

Dudhsagar Falls are one of the most scenic waterfalls in India. Located in Sonaulim, Goa, these four-tiered falls become more alluring during the monsoon season. A video of the majestic falls shared by a Twitter user has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, a white cascade of water is seen falling from a height of 310 metres veiling the steep face of the mountain. Right in front of these awe-inspiring visuals is a bridge upon which a train treads, in a way, binding the entire scenery. Sharing the video, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Some journeys are just like dreams! The spectacular Dudhsagar Falls, Goa, Bharat."

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated almost 8 lakh views. Netizens were in awe of the waterfalls. One user wrote, “All I can say is WOW!"

Another user wrote, “Spectacular nature’s beauty."

“This is called the real amazing waterfalls in the lap of nature and the mesmerising view by anyone. Thanks for sharing," wrote this user.

“I need to take this train. I need to do this journey," stated another.

One user claimed, “Would literally sit here the whole day."

This user defined the scene as “breathtaking nature’s design, creation, and view!"

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

The route that one can witness this beautiful work of nature from runs from Goa to Belgaum in Karnataka. Originating from the river Mandovi, these falls are famous and even featured in the movie Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Goa Tourism Department, in collaboration with the forest department, are responsible for maintaining the area in the vicinity of the falls. The falls attract tourists all year long but the monsoon season is considered the best time to visit.

