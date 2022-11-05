WATCH: Mexican Conjoined Twins Open Up About How They Manage Romantic Relationships

Conjoined twins during a YouTube ‘Ask Me Anything’ season answered questions from strangers about their lives. The Mexican twins, who reside in Connecticut, US, opened up about their lives, and how they manage romantic relationships as they walk on their journey together. Carmen Andrade appeared to be more extroverted and answered most of the questions, while Lupita Andrade chose to pick her words wisely. The 21-year-olds feel that it is dehumanizing when people only consider them as body parts.

“I guess the biggest thing is a lot of people like to reduce us to just two body parts. When they refer to us it’s more of a ‘So, if one head does one thing what happens to the other head?’ instead of using our names. It is just more of a dehumanizing thing," said Carmen.

When asked if getting separated was ever an option, she explained, “Our parents tried to find doctors that can. But we finally got our answer no when we were four years old. And if they tried to separate us, either one of us would pass away, both of us could pass away or we wouldn’t leave the hospital from needing so many transplants or medical procedures to stay alive. From a very early age, we have accepted who we are. I mean we can wish all we want, but it won’t happen. And we are proud of who we are and what our condition is. We won’t and we can’t change anything about it."

While talking about puberty, Carmen revealed it was the time when the twins felt they were a little separated. Opening up about boy crushes, Lupita said, “I don’t really have any crushes. Well, I’m asexual and aromantic." Meanwhile, Carmen spoke about her one-year-long boyfriend who she met on Hinge. “I’ve been dating my current boyfriend for about a year now. We met off of Hinge. It was really awkward. I was obviously transparent about everything. It was a learning process for everybody. We obviously had to have a discussion on what boundaries are okay and what aren’t. We’re not intimate in that way and he’s okay with that."

Where the marriage is concerned, the conjoined twins stated that they haven’t contemplated the question yet as they are only 21. “It is not really in the front of my mind or back of my mind at the moment because we are 21," said Carmen. But if it does happen then she would prefer her boyfriend to only be her life partner rather than actually getting married.

When asked if they’ve ever considered being conjoined to be a disability, the duo instantly said ‘No.’ According to them, “It’s a disability if you make it a disability. If we just let our minds go where a lot of people think our minds go off just wishing we were separated or just not accepting who we are. We’d be in bed depressed." It was at that moment when Lupita revealed she suffers from depression. But Carmen added, “We just have to keep going because we got to spite everyone that thinks that we can’t."

Their favourite part of being conjoined is the level of understanding they share with each other that nobody else can. “I have a partner, they’ll never really understand how I’m truly feeling from the get-go other than Lupita," said Carmen. While concluding they shared the only thing that they want people to understand about them is that, “We are two separate people and we are capable of whatever we want."

