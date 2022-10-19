WATCH: Migratory Birds Arrive Early This Season At Tamil Nadu's Point Calimere Bird Sanctuary

Some species of migratory birds from around the world make India their winter home. It is their resting place that provides them with food, and space for breeding and nesting. This year these incoming birds have arrived early at Point Calimere Wildlife and Kodikkarai Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu. A clip shared by ANI on Twitter shows a large flock of birds making themselves comfortable in the Nagapattinam district. As the camera pans around the water body, these feathered friends can be seen resting and feeding themselves. These include Flamingoes, Pelicans and Storks. Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

The migratory birds have arrived early due to abundant rain, said District Wildlife Warden. As per The Weather Channel, a forest ranger from Vedaranyam, Ayub Khan said, “The breeding season has commenced, and there are more migratory birds in and around the sanctuary and expects more in the coming days." He added that the forest department and authorities are providing maximum support to bird lovers who are trying to reach the Point Calmirie Wildlife Sanctuary to have a peek at these marvellous birds.

Veteran bird tracker Balpandi stated that the Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary received less rainfall until last month. However, the recent showers in Tirunelveli look promising to bird watchers, reported the Deccan Chronicles. “After two years of dull bird migration, this year we are waiting for more species and more numbers in all the wetlands located in Tirunelveli," Balpandi added. He also mentioned that large predatory birds like Harriers have started arriving in Koonthankulam.

Advertisement

District Forest Officer, K Asokan said that notices are being issued to those who pollute the wetlands. He also added that “Specific instructions like clearing of water inlets, widening of stormwater channels and removal of garbage in the periphery areas have been given to the field staff. Awareness programmes and weekly rallies to protect the bird sanctuaries are also conducted through NSS and college students."

As per the report in ANI, District Wildlife Warden has also mentioned that they are expecting more than 2 lakhs birds this season at the Bird Sanctuary at Point Calimere. This is also expected to bring in a huge number of tourists and bird lovers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here