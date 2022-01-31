WATCH: Model Hits Audience Member With Her Coat in the Middle of New York Fashion Show

From Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Cardi B to Paris Hilton, American fashion designer Christian Cowan is on everybody’s lips. He is very well known for representing 'New York nightlife re-defined for the modern woman'. But this time, it is not a design for which he is going viral on the internet. Recently, a model was seen taking time out of her ramp walk to give one of her audience members a thwack with her coat in the middle of her walk. As per the reports, the model named Theodora Quinlivan, widely known as Teddy was walking in Christian Cowan’s show in New York. The 25-year-old designer shared the video on his official Instagram account and captioned it, “In a world of Karen’s, be a Teddy.” He also tagged the model in the post that has more than 191k views and over 18k likes.

Advertisement

It can be seen in the video that during the show just over six steps into her journey down the runway, the model turned around and hit an audience member with her chequered black and lavender coloured coat.

While many netizens saw the funny side of the video and shared jokes about the incident, others believed that the American model might have risked her career for a “moment of glory”.

The video clip was also shared by comedian Dennis Feitosa on his official Instagram page Def Noodles which has around 4,000 likes.

In 2017, Theodora Quinlivan came out as transgender and in 2019, she became the first openly transgender model to be hired by Chanel.

Not just this, but reportedly she has also walked for designers including Carolina Herrera, Jeremy Scott, Jason Wu, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.