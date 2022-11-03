Watch: Mom Pulls Up In Front Of A Big House, Kids Can't Believe It's Theirs

Almost each one of us has seen our parents move mountains to keep us smiling. A video of a mom surprising her kids with a brand-new house has surfaced online. And it’s the reaction of her kids that’s winning a million hearts on the Internet.

The video was posted on Instagram on November 1 and captioned, “This mom surprises her kids with the news that the home they drove up to…. Is theirs! Beautiful moment!" The video shows a mother driving their kids to a huge house. The text embedded in the video reads – “They have no clue what’s about to happen…. Been keeping this surprise for weeks…. Welcome home, my love!"

As the mom pulls up in front of a house, she points the kids to a house and talks about it. As soon as she discloses to them that the brand-new house is theirs, they burst into tears and start screaming with happiness.

The video went viral and gathered over 21 lakh views and more than 1.71 lakh likes. People poured their love for the family in the comments.

A user wrote, “Beautiful. A sense of home and security means so much."

Another user commented, “That home is going to be full of love! Enjoy your new home!!"

A third user expressed, “We take for granted the profound basic need for security and joy that gets trampled down by life‘s repressions. And then it all comes up."

Others also expressed their positive emotions towards the video and appreciated the beautiful moment. Some even expressed their thoughts through emojis in addition to comments.

