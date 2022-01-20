WATCH: Momo Ice Cream Rolls are Here to Haunt You After the Dosa Version

Traditional and simple food recipes are a thing of the past. It is now an era of bizarre food combinations. The combinations have divided the Internet into two parts - those who like it and those who don't appreciate it. And amid all this, many are continuing to create weird combos that we can’t even imagine in our dreams. After ruining Masala Dosa for us, now another food combination is all set to destroy our all-time favourite Momos. Days after posting a video of masala dosa ice cream roll, which is now viral, the Instagram handle going by the name ‘thegreatindianfoodie’ again introduced us to a bizarre ice cream roll – Momo ice cream roll. Yes, you read that right. The hot thin-crust dumplings when served with red spicy sauce are liked by everyone but combining it with ice cream is a big no and that's the Internet's verdict. The Great Indian Foodie has recently posted a video of the Momo ice cream roll being prepared. The caption on the video is, 'Delhi people, why are you experimenting with such things? Mere momos ke sath aaise mat karo yaarrr!”

Putting a hashtag #Savemomos, he truly stated what everyone has been thinking after watching the video.

The street vendor can be seen preparing the roll by crushing a few steamed momos, adding a little milk to it, later adding vanilla ice cream to it and mixing it all by adding a few drops of spicy red chutney. Putting the mixture on a slab and making rolls out of it, he served it by garnishing it with mayonnaise and red chutney.

People's reaction to the clip in the comment section reveals it is a big failure. Comedian-actor Gaurav Gera showed his disbelief and asked what is going to be the next one, Pickle ice cream? He commented 'Ye kaisi kaisi icecream dikhate ho .. dosa ab ye, next kya achar ki icecream.'

The weirder the food trends are getting; the more hilarious the comment section is getting. Few users tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in their comments urging them to stop these trends right away.

Earlier, the not-so-awesome combos like Miranda Pani puri, Butter Chicken Golgappa and pani puri ice cream grabbed the attention of netizens.

