Watch: Monkey Performs Heimlich Manoeuvre On Its Choking Baby; Netizens Stunned

Monkeys surprise us daily, don’t they? After all, both humans and monkeys have a common ancestor. Several videos go viral on social media which feature monkeys doing man-like antics, leaving netizens in splits. Among such clips, we also come across heartwarming moments and the latest clip to create a buzz on the internet is just the same.

In the video going viral, a monkey is holding his baby from behind and giving him a loud jolt. Yes, you got it right. The monkey was pulling off a Heimlich manoeuvre, also called Abdominal thrusts, which is a first-aid procedure used to help a person who is choking. It is used when an external object gets stuck in the upper airway.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has shared a clip that shows a primate trying to save its choking baby by performing the Heimlich manoeuvre. The older primate holds its infant close and starts applying thrusts, following which the food falls out of its child’s mouth, which may have gotten stuck somewhere in his throat. “Abdominal thrusts, also known as the Heimlich manoeuvre, is a first aid procedure used to treat upper airway obstructions by foreign objects. Monkey does this perfectly to save its child," the IAS officer wrote alongside the video.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/155155709268677427

The 9-second video has racked up over 45,000 views and tons of reactions from Twitter users. “Wow, this is an unexpected one," a user tweeted, while another called the primate “intelligent." A third termed the video “incredible."

Performing a Heimlich manoeuvre isn’t as easy as the monkey made it look. The helper stands behind the patient and uses his or her hands to exert pressure on the bottom of the diaphragm. The objective of the act is to compress the lungs and exert pressure on the foreign object lodged in the trachea, which will eventually push it out of the system. While humans struggle in pulling off a Heimlich Manoeuvre successfully, the monkey nailed it and hence was able to save its baby.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here