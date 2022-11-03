WATCH: Monkey Washes Clothes Like an Expert, Leaves Internet in Splits

The animal kingdom undoubtedly offers some of the most fascinating and entertaining videos. And now we have stumbled upon one such video on Twitter, and we bet it will make you laugh out loud. The video shows a monkey diligently washing clothes, just like humans.

In the video, the monkey appears to be sitting in a sink of soapy water, washing his clothes. He can be seen slamming his clothes onto the ground, just like a dhobi. The monkey then thoroughly cleans the clothes with a brush before stirring them in the water. The scene is quite amusing and the commentary along with the video makes it even more hilarious.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few weeks ago and has received over 1.3 million views as of today. One of the users wrote, “This is super hilarious, just can’t control myself". Another user added, “the dialogues, literally made my day". “Where do you find such monkeys? Super entertaining," wrote a third user. A fourth user quipped, “Hahahaha, I am a fan of this monkey". Many users also flooded the comment section with a series of laughing emoticons.

This isn’t the first time a viral video of a monkey has left social media users laughing. Previously, a video of a monkey riding on a deer’s back went viral. Azhar, a Twitter user, shared the video and stated that the incident occurred at IIT Madras. In the video, a monkey was seen riding on the back of a deer and the deer moved around aimlessly.

The video garnered a wide range of responses. “The disguises students wear these days to avoid class,” a user joked Another user commented, “Inspiration for Majnu Bhai's new painting". The video also amassed over 364.9k views.

