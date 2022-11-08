WATCH: Monkey's Reaction to Man's Unusual Hairstyle Will Leave You Giggling

People can go overboard with their hairstyles, just like this man, who got his tresses styled in the most outlandish way. Thankfully, his monkey companion was there to give an honest opinion. The man was seen sitting in front of the camera with a black beanie on his head. His monkey companion did not seem all that interested in him. That is until the man takes his beanie off. Then the monkey wants even less to do with him. Just looking at his hairstyle, the monkey jumps back and turns its head away. A reaction most people would relate to. It is as if the monkey is asking, “You did not just do that to your hair!"

Check out the clip here:

https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1589285975033016322?s=20&t=Cq8j8S5fL8N9vQLkN-YmAA

The video staked up over 4.7 million views. Social media users were in stitches over the monkey’s reaction. Many remarked that the clip made their day. A few compared the man’s hair to their own. While others mentioned that they had the same reaction to that haircut as the monkey. “That was great! I was watching to see what the monkey was doing when he fell back. When I watched the 2nd time and the guy pulled his hat off, I had the same reaction as the primate did… LOL! Thanks!" wrote a Twitter user.

https://twitter.com/JBoyd508/status/1589290987334926337

Another comment read, “Talk about a ‘bad hair day’!”

https://twitter.com/lawrenma/status/1589426565032689664

“Okay, that made me laugh while I was having a bad day. Also, the monkey went BRUH…" read a third comment.

https://twitter.com/Marioum_1/status/1589298486163668992

Meanwhile, a few users shared videos of different animals and their reactions to bizarre things around them. One user shared a video of a monkey watching a magic trick being performed in front of him. As soon as what looks like a tiny stick in a man’s hand “disappears", the primate’s jaw drops and he jumps back, looking around in astonishment.

https://twitter.com/NotATweeter16/status/1589286458237800448

Another user shared a cat’s reaction to tasting ice cream for the first time.

https://twitter.com/Heredot85276728/status/1549043715280621569

Who do you think has the best ‘ first-time’ reaction?

