WATCH: Mother of J&K Cop, Who Died Saving Civilians, Breaks Down at Gallantry Awards

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the 2021 Gallantry awards to the India’s brave soldiers and martyrs as part of the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi this week. Also present among them was Sara Begum, the proud mother of J-K Special Police Officer Bilal Ahmad Magray who had come to receive the Shaurya Chakra posthumously awarded to her braveheart son who was part of a counter-terrorism operation in the state and displayed great courage and sacrifice. Now a video has gone viral of the proud yet heartbroken mother breaking down as the citation for her son’s courage was being read out.

Bilal Ahmad Magray made the ultimate sacrifice for his countrymen when he rescued civilians during a terror attack and even kept fighting with the terrorists after getting grievously injured in Baramulla back in 2019.

Advertisement

Magray’s mother Sara Begum was invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award for her son at the hands of President Ram Nath Kovind. The video showed Sara Begum not able to hold back as tears stream down her face while the brave deed of her son gets recounted.

Check out the video:

“Shri Bilal Ahmad Magray was posted at Baramullah as special officer and on August 20, 2019 upon hearing the presence of a terrorist group in a house in Baramullah, he volunteered himself as part of a search and rescue operation to evacuate entrapped civilians and neutralize the terrorist. When SPO Bilal Ahamd was evacuating the civilians without caring for his safety, the hiding terrorists lobbed a number of hand grenades and fired indiscriminately upon him and his colleagues, resulting in serious injuries to him but despite being seriously injured, he was successful in neutralizing the attackers," the citation read.

It then goes on to introduce Sara Begum who is seen silently shedding tears as President Kovind comes down the dais and presents her with the award. Also present at the ceremony were Prime minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

On Monday Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman received the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019. Besides Varthaman, Sapper Prakash Jadhav was awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously for neutralising terrorists in an operation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.