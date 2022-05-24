WATCH: MP Beggar Buys Moped Worth Rs 90,000 For Wife

A beggar who hails from the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, spent his savings of four years to buy a moped bike worth Rs 90,000 for his wife. Santosh Kumar Sahu, along with his wife Munni Sahu, used to beg for money in the areas surrounding village Amarwara. Santosh is a person with a disability in his legs. As a result, he is not able to move and begs around on a tricycle pushed by his wife. Munni often used to fall sick or have complaints of back pains since she had to push Santosh’s tricycle around for almost the entire day. In addition, the bad weather and rough terrains added to the struggle the couple had to go through to move from one place to another.

Seeing the discomfort his wife had to face every day, Santosh decided to buy a moped. With a daily earning ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 400, Santosh started saving up, and over a couple of years, had enough to buy a moped for his wife and himself.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Santosh said, “Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore."

Take a look:

The couple used to move around with their tricycle and used to sleep at various temples, mosques, and bus stands to earn bread for the day. As seen in the clip shared by ANI, Santosh is seen starting up the moped decorated with garlands. Munni, meanwhile, stands beside him waiting to hop on the pillion seat. In the end, the couple is seen zooming off to beg for alms to survive the day.

Netizens on social media praised the beggar and his dedication to his wife. Many were skeptical if buying a moped was a smart investment or not. What do you think?

