Watch: Woman Slips Trying to Board Moving Train in Mumbai, RPF Cop Turns Saviour

The busy local trains of Mumbai carry lakhs of passengers daily but sometimes in the hurry to catch trains, accidents can occur. A woman who was boarding a local train at one of Mumbai’s local railway stations was saved just in the nick of time by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Thursday. The female constable managed to grab the 50-year-old woman and pull her out to safety after she was about to fall between the train and the platform gap. The incident which took place at the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the station. The woman, as is seen on the video comes up to the train compartment to board it but it appears she slips and while the train begins to move, the woman isn’t able to hold on and is almost dangerously close to slipping through the gap.

The lady constable, who was standing nearby, rushes forward to pull the woman back to safety and grabs on to her and manages to pull her on the platform. Check out the chilling video:

The constable has been identified as Sapna Golkar. Netizens also praised Golkar for her lightning-fast reflexes and good work in helping the woman.

Just two days ago, an eight-month pregnant woman was rescued by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable when she fell in the gap between the train and the platform. The incident took place at Kalyan station in Thane district of Maharashtra. A family was waiting for Gorakhpur Express nd another train was halted at the platform due to some technical issue. The family waiting at the platform ended up boarding the wrong train but when they realised their mistake, the woman’s husband and son got out safely, but she lost her balance.

Immediately, the RPF constable, identified as SR Khandekar rushed to the rescue of the woman. He gave his hand and pulled her away from the train.

