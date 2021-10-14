WATCH: Mumbai Man Cuts 550 Cakes Amid Maskless Crowd on Birthday, Faces Flak

Birthdays are special and we all want to get pampered on our special day. While a set of people simply prefer to lay down in bed in pajamas, and spend time with close friends and family, many go all out to make their birthdays as grand and memorable as possible. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people avoid having grand parties nowadays. Even if you are fully vaccinated, the central and state government have advised individuals to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. A Mumbai man decided to do something different on his birthday and ended up cutting 550 cakes to celebrate the occasion. The video, which has now gone viral, features three large tables with a number of cakes. The man, who has been identified as Surya Raturi, was seen cutting 550 colourful cakes of different flavours.

Later, it was seen that as he cuts the cakes one by one with a knife, a huge crowd gathers around him. The majority of the crowd was recording the unique event on their mobile phones. The video is said to be from Mumbai’s Kandivali.

Watch the full video here –

Posting the video, the news portal wrote, “A man celebrated his birthday by cutting 550 cakes simultaneously near Mumbai’s Kandivali West station. During the birthday, people flouted Corona rules.”

It was also noticed that the COVID guidelines further went for a toss, as no one was wearing a mask in the crowd. Netizens lashed out at the man for his irresponsible behaviour. One of them even suggested that the man should have fed poor people instead of celebrating it this way.

As the video has gone viral, strict action might be taken against Surya for flouting COVID-19 norms. Last year, a Nagpur man made headlines after he was arrested for allegedly cutting cakes with a sword as part of his birthday celebrations. The action was taken by the Nagpur police’s crime branch after photos from his birthday celebrations went viral on the internet.

