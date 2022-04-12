WATCH: Mumbai Police Band Covers Egyptian Song 'Ya Mustafa' in 'Must-watch' Clip

Mumbai police’s social media handles are known for their witty posts. The department is also known for its musical side. A recent video that has gone viral shows Mumbai police band ‘Khaki Studio’ performing its brand-new melodious instrumental cover of the famous Egyptian song Ya Mustafa. In the video, the members can be seen playing the clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and flute, among other instruments. ‘Ya Mustafa’, is a well-known multilingual song from Egypt, composed by famous Egyptian Musician Mohamed Fawzi to feature in an Egyptian movie, and which has then been recorded in many different languages for its unique and catchy tunes. Several different versions, including parodies, have been recorded. The song first became popular in Europe with the help of singer Bob Azzam, who released it in 1960 in France," read the description of the video.

Netizens are left mesmerised after watching the performance. Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner over 7K views. “I salute really you all police officers thank you so much sir for peace and humanity .proud to be Indian. JAI HIND," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Superb performance, Dil khush ho gaya itna accha music sunkar."

On Holi this year, Khaki Studio performed songs that can easily be touted as the anthems of Holi. In a video featuring a group of officers of the department of Mumbai Police, foot-tapping tunes of Rang Barse and Hori Khele Raghuveera exude from the myriad instruments played by police officials in unison. The first song to feature in the video is Hori Khele Raghuveera from the 2003 drama, Baghban. It was followed by the most popular Holi song, Rang Barse, from the 1981 movie, Silsila. Both the movies starred Amitabh Bachchan, and rightly so, the Big B of B-town got featured in the caption coupled with the video. In the caption adorning the melodious video, Mumbai Police wrote, “Rang Barse…The Khaki Studio Way. The festival of colours cannot really be complete without a medley of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Geet’."

