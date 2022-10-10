Watch: Mysterious Wave Under Crimea Bridge Seconds Before Explosion

The Kerch Bridge explosion in Crimea is predicted to increase tensions between countries at war – Russia and Ukraine. On October 9, 6ix World News tweeted footage of the bridge explosion stating that a “mystery wave" was seen just before the explosion occurred.

“Video shows mystery ‘wave’ under Crimea bridge just before it was blown up killing three: Speculation grows that Ukraine used a boat or explosive-laden drone - despite Russian claims of the truck bomb - as attack threatens Putin’s supply lines," the three videos show the wave highlighted with a red circle right before the explosion occurs. The second footage shows a different angle of the explosion and the third one shows a person opening the rear gate of the truck that exploded and checking/loading something in before going on the bridge.

Plenty of theories are going around on social media about who or what caused the explosion. BBC News published an article trying to explain all the tensions, both inside Russia and between the country and Ukraine.

According to the article, Russian President Vladamir Putin has held Ukraine responsible for the attack on Kerch Bridge and called it an “act of terrorism". Security footage released on social media showed a truck that allegedly started its journey from Krasnodar in Russia, moving west across the bridge during the time of the explosion.

The officials named the owner of the truck to be a 25-year-old Krasnodar man named Samir Yusubov and the driver to be an older relative named Makhir Yusubov.

However, British army explosives told the BBC reporter Paul Adams does not believe the explosion to have been caused by the truck. He said “I’ve seen plenty of large vehicle-borne IEDs [improvised explosive devices] in my time. This does not look like one." He said a more believable explanation was that a massive explosion occurred below the bridge through a “clandestine maritime drone."

While the expert suggests there is enough evidence to know that Ukraine possesses “both surveillance and strike maritime remote-controlled vehicles in service," President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the answers to the explosion were to be sought in Russia.

He said, “This is a concrete manifestation of the conflict between the FSB [Russia’s internal intelligence service] / PMC [private military contractors, like the Wagner Group] on the one hand, and the Ministry of Defence / general staff of the Russian Federation on the other hand."

Even after such detailed analysis by BBC and multiple news outlets, the cause of the explosion and the question “who is responsible for the Kerch Bridge explosion?" remain unknown.

