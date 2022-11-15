WATCH: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Dances at Wedding of Chief Minister's Daughter

Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs for Nagaland, is one of those who have a great fan following on social media because of their charisma. A very well-liked user on Twitter, the politician is known for his cleverness and sense of humour. A recent video that the Minister shared on his Twitter handle drew people’s attention.

Recent events attended by Temjen Imna Along included the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s daughter’s wedding. He went on to share a video of himself dancing his heart out at the wedding which has now gone viral.

The caption of the video read “The body says what words cannot. I also danced at the marriage of the daughter of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr Neiphiu Rio Ji."

Along was observed enjoying himself, which is unusual for politicians at a public function. Dresses in a Kurta pe danced joyfully and without shyness. The Along was seen dancing with other guests in the video that the released on his official Twitter account.

Watch the video here:

Many people expressed their admiration for the video. The video received more than one lakh ninety-two thousand views and there were about fourteen thousand likes. On his post, his fans and other Twitter users left lovely comments. People flooded the comments section with praise and exclaimed about how charming and cute he appeared.

“Beautiful dancing sir," commented one user.

“This man needs to be in mainstream politics of India. Knowledgeable, patriotic, nationalist, loyal, grounded, humorous, reachable," said another.

“Politicians also have the right to enjoy life!!," said a third user

Temjen Imna Along has successfully promoted Nagaland’s lovely culture and heritage on his social media platform. In August of this year, he uploaded a video of himself dancing at the Tsungremmong festival. In the video, Along can be seen taking part in the celebration and dancing amongst the locals.

