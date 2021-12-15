Watch: Nagpur Man Makes Black Detox Idlis; Internet Asks Food Innovators to Just Stop

Every time we feel that we have seen it all when it comes to weird foods, there seems to be something waiting to get added to the list of food innovations. After Fanta omelette and Oreo Maggi, now black idlis have been added to the list of bizarre food combinations. A video wherein a man at a Nagpur-based eatery is seen making black idlis containing detox ingredients has gone viral. The video has been posted on Instagram by food bloggers from Nagpur named Vivek and Ayesha.

The clip opens with a man pouring the small scoop of greyish-black idli batter on a steamer plate. Then, he left the idlis to get cooked and he also poured some ghee over the cooked idlis. Later, he sprinkled milagai podi powder on top of the idlis. Before serving the idlis with coconut chutney to customers, the man added more ghee over the idlis. The video gives a glimpse of how the dish is prepared, garnished, and served.

The caption of the Instagram post containing the video of the black idlis suggests that the dish is available at ‘All About Idli’ on Walker’s Street in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

After being posted online on December 6, the video has garnered over 1 million views and more than 93,500 likes. However, in the comments section, the netizens find it hard to digest.

While many showed displeasure and rejected the idea of this weird dish, few others asked for the ingredients in the food item.

“Nooo stopppp," reads a comment. “I would rather stay hungry," reads another comment. Another user commented, “Stop this please."

Would you try this dish? There is a caution, the dish is “not for pregnant ladies."

