WATCH: Nagpur’s Giant ‘Halwa Paratha’ is Perfect for Winter Craving

The culinary scene in India is ever-evolving thanks to varied cuisine found in every corner of the country. Be it gourmet chefs or roadside vendors, there is no dearth of dishes for every season. With the increasing popularity of food bloggers on digital platforms, everyday we are introduced to unique food combinations and trends that may prove game-changing for food lovers. One of the most popular dishes in many parts of India is the traditional, humble paratha. The preparation and sides may vary from state to state, but the dish is widely enjoyed through seasons for breakfast, lunch as well as dinner. A hidden gem all the way from Maharashtra has been recently discovered and is garnering praise for its inventive preparation. A popular eatery on the streets of Nagpur is making the biggest halwa paratha. Parathas continue to innovate its recipe and just when one thinks there cannot be any further experimentation, a new recommendation pops up on the internet.

The giant halwa paratha is prepared with suji and besan halwa, outside Baba Taj Dargah in the city. A video of the salty and sweet paratha being readied was shared on Instagram by a food blogger and is fast becoming popular among netizens. The cook is seen kneading, flattening the dough, and shaping it round as big as the circumference of the pan. He quickly places random holes, transfers it in the kadhai with boiling ghee for light frying. The result is a crispy paratha skillfully prepared by the experienced cook. The paratha costs Rs 40 per 250 gm and is prepared with a 700-gram dough mixed with 100-gram dalda and salt.

Please note: You will need to tag your gang along to gobble up the larger than life dish.

The video has been circulating on various social networking platforms since it was shared on Instagram. The king size halwa paratha and the method of the masterful cook has both garnered several reactions from netizens. Many were delighted by the delicious paratha that serves the ultimate foodgasm during the winter season. Others have expressed their desire to give this interesting dish a try. A section of social media users spoke about hygiene issues, especially since it is the time of a pandemic.

