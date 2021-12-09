Watch: NASA Shares Shocking Graphic That Show Microplastics Moving in the Ocean

In a recent tweet, NASA has presented the far-reaching consequences of using plastic in daily lives. The American space agency shared a graphic on Twitter last week which captured how the concentration of microplastics increases and moves around the oceans across the planet.

The 40-second long video traced the journey of microplastics in the ocean from April 2, 2017 to September 25, 2018. The graphic was shared by NASA’s Earth Observatory on December 3 as their image of the day. In a statement shared along with the graphic, NASA Earth Observatory mentioned that it reveals seasonal variations in microplastic concentrations. Chris Ruf, principal investigator of the CYGNSS (Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System) mission, and Madeline Evans, research assistant, University of Michigan, created the recent graphic becoming the first researchers to map ocean microplastics over such a large area and on a daily scale.

NASA Earth Observatory also informed that nearly eight million tons of plastic flows from rivers and beaches into the ocean annually. The strong ocean currents then carry this plastic waste which is further broken down by waves and sunlight into small microplastics. The statement mentioned that much of that debris collects in the calm centers of ocean gyres in large floating garbage patches. One of the most well-known floating garbage patches is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch situated between California and Hawaii.

The Earth Observatory also informed its viewers of a recent marine garbage sampling method devised by the researchers at the University of Michigan. The recent method created to trace the concentration of ocean microplastics around the world utilises data from eight microsatellites that are part of the CYGNSS mission. To track the concentration and movement of the microplastics in Earth’s oceans, scientists use the radio signals from GPS satellites that reflect off the ocean surface, and CYGNSS satellites detect those reflections. These signals are then analysed to measure the roughness of the ocean surface. The Earth Observatory adds that these measurements provide scientists with a means to estimate the ocean wind speeds, which are useful for studying phenomenons like hurricanes. However, the same data also reveals the presence of plastics.

