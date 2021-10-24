Watch: Newly-weds Make Roti Together in Unique Kashmiri Wedding Ritual

Weddings are full of rituals. Some of these rituals place the bride and groom in fun competitions, while others see the couple making a collaborative effort. These customs also vary from region to region. A video of a beautiful ritual at a Kashmiri wedding is gaining traction on social media. The clip shows a Kashmiri couple making ‘roti’ together as part of the post-wedding ritual.

The video which was posted on Twitter by handle @SophiaZarin shows a newlywed couple making chapati. The bride is seen flattening the dough in the shape of roti before placing it on the top of the pan. Family members sitting around the couple give a loud cheer before a woman passes a flipper to the groom to help the bride. The groom then uses it to flip the roti.

The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “An old but good tradition in a village where the bride is asked to make a roti on their wedding day and the groom helps her. This way, their marital life begins with mutual cooperation and love!"

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

However, this is not the first wedding video to have gone viral on social media. Earlier, a video of a bride ranting about pre-wedding dieting had gone viral on the internet. The video shared by the Instagram page ‘witty_wedding’ showed the bride named Upasna talking about she had to stop eating to lose weight for her wedding. She says that she is going binge eating after the ceremony. She and ask her husband to let her eat as much as she wants.

The video received thousands of views and comments on Instagram. The bride’s experience of prewedding dieting sent an alarm to many who were now scared about sacrificing food for the wedding preparation and rituals.

The clip was first posted by the bride’s make-up artist Manisha Saini.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.