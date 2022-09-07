WATCH: News Anchor Suffers 'Beginnings of a Stroke' on Live TV

In a scary incident, an American news anchor started to have a stroke live on air. This led her to fumble, not once, but again and again. Reporting on NASA’s postponed Artemis-I launch, Julie Chin of Tulsa NBC station KJRH found that she suddenly couldn’t speak the words she was reading from her teleprompter. A video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning and I apologise to everybody." The news anchor then tossed it over to the weather team. “Let’s just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown."

Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, Mike Sington tweeted the video. In the caption, he wrote, “Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs." Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 389K views. “God bless speedy recovery!! My mother had a stroke recently and was fortunate enough to catch it in time!!" commented a Twitter user. Mike has also posted a follow up right below the video. With an image of the anchor, he wrote, “Julie Chin has posted this photo from the hospital where she’s recovering from a stroke. She’s doing well, and expects to be back at work soon. She sends thanks to her work colleagues who saw what was happening and called for help immediately. Love you."

Meanwhile, earlier, Farah Nasser, anchor of Canada’s Global News, accidentally swallowed a fly while presenting the news live. The video that went viral shows that Farah was speaking about the flash floods in Pakistan when she stopped for a brief two seconds as she swallowed the insect. She resumed speaking and finished her segment. The news presenter shared the video on Twitter.

“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just Doug Ford, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing)," tweeted the news presenter. She also referred to a similar coincidence that happened last month with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who swallowed a bee live on television.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here