WATCH: Nikhat Zareen Shares An Emotional Video Reliving Her CWG Victory

World champion Nikhat Zareen recently won a gold medal in the women’s 50kg (Light Flyweight) category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, becoming the third Indian to do so in Birmingham. The star Indian boxer defeated Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland. Just after a few days, Nikhat took to her official Twitter handle and shared an emotional video reliving her glory at CWG 2022. The video was in reference to the promise made to her mother to bring gold from the Games. In the caption, she wrote, “A promise was once made."

The video features the song “Dekho Dekho Angar Hai Sulthan" playing in the background. Also, it shows glimpses of her campaign in Birmingham. The video ends with Nikhat presenting the gold medal to her mother. Have a look for yourself:

Earlier, on her mother’s birthday on August 3, Nikhat had tweeted, “Happy Birthday to my superwoman, your smile keeps me strong & your spirit lifts me up. I wish I could be there with you on this special day but I promise jaldi hi apka gift lekar aaungi aate time. Love you so much ammi. ♥️" People on Twitter have now been congratulating her not only for the win, but also for delivering on her promise.

Nikhat continued her dominant run inside the boxing ring and was too good for opponents throughout 2022 CWG to add coveted yellow metal to her resume.

She was too good for the Northern Ireland pugilist and won the bout on a unanimous decision by the judges. McNaul looked frustrated in the third round and tried to bounce back but Zareen didn’t give her any opportunity.

The 26-year-old Indian produced some dominant performances in the 2022 CWG which also include a one-sided semifinal bout where Zareen outclassed England’s Stubley Alfia Savannah and won the bout via a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

