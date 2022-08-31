Watch: Nothing, Just Cats Doing The Most Bizarre and Unthinkable Things on Camera

Unlike dogs, cats are always up to some strange mischief. These felines are known to indulge in bizarre antics with some trick up their sleeves. Cat videos are a huge rage online as netizens love to see these animals pulling off oddly satisfying quirks. Recently, a video of cats amusing netizens with their uncanny and seemingly dangerous feats has been doing the rounds.

An account named Morissa Schwartz, who claims to be an entrepreneur by profession, shared the hilarious video on the micro-blogging site. “9 lives," read the tweet.

The 59-second video reveals short clips of different felines performing daredevil acts. One shows a cat standing in front of a tiger in a cage, without an ounce of fear. As the tiger tries to sniff the cat, the latter manages to spook the big cat, resulting in the tiger backing off.

In the following clippings, the cats are seen engaged in erratic behaviour with one hitting a seal and another swatting a crocodile. Both the seal and the crocodile seem to be confused and puzzled at the cat’s actions and slowly retreat into the water.

Shocking social media users, in the next visual, a feline is seen putting up a brave fight against a giant black cobra. The cat appeared to be frightened as it arched its back, eyeing the reptile approaching it. As soon as the cobra raised its hood and tried to bite the cat, the latter hissed and hit the dangerous reptile with its paw multiple times before the cobra accepted its defeat and slithered away.

Continuing their strange conduct, the next two video clips unveiled a cat engrossed in playing with a lion in a cage while the other one proved its valiance by driving away a huge black bear, running after the huge beast as the latter jumped off the fence and fled into the forest.

These amazing cat videos have caught the eye of social media users and they have reacted to the felines, praising their courage. While one user commented, “Cats are brave," another noted, “Cats are like fearless lions."

This is not the first time netizens have caught cats doing the most out-of-the-box acts. In another instance, a cat was seen quenching its thirst by drinking water from a water cooler.

