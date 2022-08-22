WATCH: Notorious Monkey Steals Mathura District Magistrate's Glasses, Video Goes Viral

A monkey in Mathura was caught on camera stealing the glasses of DM Navneet Chahal. The officer was seemingly on a field visit in Vrindavan and was surrounded by a group of 20 other officials. The video that’s now doing the rounds on social media shows police officers and locals trying to retrieve the DM’s glasses only to fail multiple times. After snatching the glasses, the monkey perched at the top of the stairs with its newly acquired treasure.

He appears to sniff the item, while the others tried to convince him to return it. During the confusion, the animal also attempted to flee the scene by climbing higher. Fortunately, in the end, the DM was able to get the glasses back with the help of the locals and other officers who seem experienced in retrieving items stolen by the monkeys. A Twitter user shared the clip of the entire incident which went viral in no time. “Mathura monkey snatches glasses from DM Navneet Chahah in Vrindavan, watch video," wrote the user alongside the video.

Advertisement

He added that the officers had to patiently wait for the monkey to give up on his sniping expedition. “After many requests, the monkey returned the glasses of DM Sahib. Officer had to sweat it out while retrieving the stolen item," the tweet added. Watch the viral video below:

A barrage of users responded to the clip, which has received over 86.4 thousand views and 1500 likes on the micro-blogging application. A user commented, “Bandar Party got no chill."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another highlighted how the city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh has now become a hotspot for notorious monkeys who steal items including glasses right off people’s faces. A section of the Vrindavan, who were well aware of these incidents accused the monkey gang of running a Frooti nexus. According to them, the monkeys in Vrindavan have grown to learn that they’ll get food including the mango drink Frooti in exchange for every time they steal.

A netizen who believes the theory to be true wrote, “Frooti nexus..10 rs ki 15 rs mai bikti hai..monkeys are so aptly trained..sirf frooti se maante hain." Many came forward to support the claim.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/googleoholic/status/1561340916060672000\

One more user deemed the DM to be lucky by sharing a personal account of the time when their glasses were stolen by the monkeys. “Kam se kam de diya… Mera to lekar Tod diya… Aur wo bhi main car me baitha tha (At least they returned it, mine was broken by the monkeys. I was sitting inside my car)."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here