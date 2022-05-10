Watch: Old Man Sits Outside, Waits for His Wife Arriving From Hospital After 6 Months

The Internet is a repository of videos of all kinds. While some leave you cringed, others are extremely emotional. Recently, a video shared by the Good news movement went viral and made everyone emotional. The video shows a man sitting outside, waiting for his wife to return home from the hospital after 6 months.

Good News Movement posted the video with a caption, “Husband finds out that after six long months in the hospital, his wife is finally coming home. He is so excited that he sits outside waiting for her arrival".

The video opens with an elderly man sitting outside his home. The man is restlessly looking at the road repeatedly. This goes on for some time until an ambulance stops right in front of him. His wife is taken out of the ambulance and taken inside through a stretcher, he starts talking to her there; tears rolling down his cheeks. At the end of the video, he is seen sitting next to his wife.

The video received 71.7 k likes and the number is constantly growing. The video also prompted people to share various comments. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Texting my wife I love her right now", while another posted, “I was trying to watch a nice video while eating pretzels. Now I am sobbing while eating pretzels."

What are your thoughts on the video?

