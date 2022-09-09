WATCH: Old Video of Raging Ocean Fire Near Mexico Looks Like a Post-apocalyptic Movie

A video that looks like a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie, has taken over the internet by storm. It shows a raging fire in the middle of an ocean. The video started making rounds last year when the incident took place, but it has started creating a buzz again.

The video shows a wild fire in the middle of the ocean and four ships surrounding it trying to doze it off. It is called eye-of-the-fire on several social media platforms. In the clip, it seems like the fire is coming out of the water like lava erupting from a volcano. The fire broke out because of a leak in an undersea gas pipeline. The pipeline was affected because of heavy storms in the area, as per media reports. The boats surrounding the fire sprayed water on it to control it.

Here is the video:

According to previous reports, a gas leak was reported in an undersea pipeline of the state-owned oil corporation Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex. As per the Pemex personnel with knowledge of the situation, the fire started in the submerged pipeline that connects to a platform at the company’s flagship Ku Maloob Zaap oil development.

Due to heavy storms which damaged some of the equipment, a gas leak was reported. As the gas rose to the surface of the ocean, the electric shocks from the storm caused it to catch fire. The fire started in the Gulf of Mexico and send vivid orange flames into the ocean. The company used streams of water to try to douse the fire.

It took more than five hours to completely put out the fire. Pemex reported that there were no casualties due to the incident and that there were no actual environmental problems reported due to it. The company also reported that the production was not affected after the fire.

