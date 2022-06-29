Home » News » Buzz » Watch: On Sister's Wedding Day, Brother Gifts Her a Wax Statue of Their Father

Watch: On Sister's Wedding Day, Brother Gifts Her a Wax Statue of Their Father

This video was first uploaded to YouTube where it was seen by millions of people.
The video is from Warangal in Telangana.

Buzz Staff| Local News Desk
Updated: June 29, 2022, 13:55 IST

For anyone, their wedding day is arguably the most special occasion where they want all their loved ones to be present. Unfortunately, sometimes it’s not possible. However, there are still ways to cherish people who might not be physically present in this world.

A brother surprised her sister on her big day with a wax statue of their father. Once the statue entered the wedding hall, everyone was shocked. The family members could not hold their tears as they saw the statue in a sherwani.

The video is from Warangal in Telangana. Not only on YouTube but the video is going viral on every social media platform like Facebook and Instagram.

This video was first uploaded to YouTube where it was seen by millions of people. Later, its clip was also shared on Facebook and Instagram. In the comment section, though, people had divided opinions.

One called it a beautiful gift from a brother to a sister, while another said the dead should be allowed to remain dead.

first published: June 29, 2022, 13:52 IST