Watch: On Water-logged Road, Father Takes Son to School; Internet Can't Hold Back Tears

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country in the next 48 hours. Due to heavy rains, several parts of South India are seeing waterlogging. Amid this, a heart-melting video of a father dragging his scooter on a water-logged road has been making rounds on the internet. Fathers are known for their unconditional love and sacrifices, trying to give their children all the facilities which they may have to work hard for.

In the now-viral clip, a man can be seen dragging his scooter on the water-logged road. It seems that the man was going to drop his son at school while his two-wheeler broke down in the middle of the road. His son can be seen sitting with an umbrella at the back of the vehicle as he drags it to a corner. The video has been aptly synced with a Shayari dedicated to a father’s sacrifices for his child.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

Users on social media have been reacting to the heart-warming video by dropping red heart emojis in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Mujhe Us Qaabil Bana Ke Main Apne Maa Baap Ko Duniya Ki Sari Khushiyan De Saku." Another person commented, “Awesome post"

Here watch the video:

The Instagram Reel has garnered more than 1.5 million views since it was uploaded.

Advertisement

Earlier, industrialist Anand Mahindra re-shared a video of people crossing a street from one side to another on a bulldozer. The clip showed a couple of people crossing a road on the bulldozer. The video was captured from Bellandur during the Bengaluru floods. In the video, some people could be seen standing on the bulldozer’s engine while others were also seen standing in the excavator, which is usually used to dig or carry debris.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here