Watch: One Gesture From Owner and Squirrels Fly Straight Into Her Hand

Social media can simply be called a storehouse of amazing videos. You can watch hundreds of videos that will amuse, move, and amaze you. The most distinct of them are videos on exotic animals and birds, which describe amazing things that people hardly ever see and have little knowledge about. Currently, a video of a unique squirrel with “wings" can be seen going viral.

Twitter user buitengebieden frequently posts shocking animal-related videos. This account just tweeted a video showing two squirrels having fun in the house while jumping. Let’s first provide some background on the flying squirrel before going into further detail about this video. There are roughly 50 species of flying squirrels around the globe, most of them in India, according to the Britannica website. They have very thin skin that allows them to jump over great distances between their hands and feet. When the squirrel jumps, it appears to be flying because the skin has the appearance of a feather.

In the latest video, two squirrels are perched on something on the wall. The first squirrel rises and approaches the hand when a woman motions for them to jump. She then gestures in the direction of the other before leaping open-handed into the air and landing on one of her hands.

More than 17 lakh people have watched this amusing video and many more have commented with their thoughts. The clip of these flying squirrels has been shared widely.

