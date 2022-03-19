WATCH: Pakistani Cricketer Diana Baig's 'Apna Time Aayega' Rendition is a Bop

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team is not having a good run in the ICC World Cup 2022. The squad has lost all four matches in the tournament, but the players have been winning hearts on social media with their talent. Recently, in an interview with sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Pakistani player Diana Baig showcased one of her many talents by rapping Gully Boy’s popular track ‘Apna Time Aayega’. Her vocal skills have been winning the internet as netizens state that talent knows no boundaries.

The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of ICC (Indian Cricket Council). They captioned the clip as, “Dropping some bars". In no time, Baig’s video went viral, and she received a lot of appreciation and love for her impromptu performance from fans all over the globe, especially Indians. As the video opens, Sanjana asks one of the players of the Pakistan squad that is there any rapper in the team, to which she indicates to Baig. Following this, Baig sings Apna Time Aayega. Though she missed a few words while singing, her efforts were hailed by netizens.

One of the fans wrote, “Waaah music talent has no boundaries" while another mentioned, “Always heartwarming to see our brother nation doing Indian stuff." However, there were some who went on to troll the Pakistani squad. “Haan bhaii ganay hi gaa lo, wesy bhi cricket tum sa na ho paye gii (Yes, please sing songs only, because you cannot play cricket)," a comment read on the post, and another comment read, “Men’s team aur women’s team mein koi antar nhi h (there is no difference between Men’s and women’s team)."

As far as the points table of ICC Women’s World Cup is concerned, the table topper, so far, is Australia followed by South Africa and West Indies. The Indian squad has also managed to hold the fourth spot in the points table, while Pakistan is at the bottom of the table.

