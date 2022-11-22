WATCH: Pakistani Girl’s Dance Moves On 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Set Internet on Fire

A Pakistani girl has left social media users mighty impressed with her dance moves. The girl, Ayesha, who hails from Lahore performed on Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukarae song at a wedding function. A video of her performance has now gone viral after being posted on Instagram. The clip shows the guests, sitting behind her, completely mesmerized by Ayesha’s elegant moves.

“I love myself, and do you know I really don’t give a sh*t, So No bad comments!!" read the caption of the video.

The clip broke the internet, garnering over four million views in just a few days of being posted online. Instagram users were quick to rally in the comment section, praising Ayesha’s dance moves and attitude.

One user commented, “Itna enjoy karke dance karna hay bs zindagi me (This is how much I want to enjoy while dancing in my life)."

Another user wrote, “Ye song Mind me fit hogya hai. (This song is stuck in my mind)."

A third user wrote that the song had a different feel and he was not able to stop watching the video over and over again. “Yarrr iss song or dance me kuch alag hi feel hai (The vibe of this song and her moves hit differently). “

One of the users suggested that Ayesha should be given the title of international crush.

The song Mera Dil Pukare Aja is from the 1954 release Nagin which starred Pradeep Kumar, and Vaijayanti Mala in the lead roles. The song, crooned by Lata Mangeshkar, is composed by Hemant Kumar

Speaking of Ayesha, she is not an avid Instagram user. The social media sensation prefers using Tik Tok more as compared to Instagram. She often shares updates on her day-to-day activities with her followers. Even though she has only 15 posts on Instagram, she has over 2.1 lakh followers on the platform.

