WATCH: Pakistani Journalist Slaps 'Heckler' Boy While Reporting, Video Divides Internet

Time and again, social media has acted like a whistleblower when it comes to bringing certain unacceptable acts of harassment or injustices to the limelight. A video is making rounds on the internet, which has once again divided Twitter. The video shows a journalist slapping a boy standing next to her while she is recording a piece to camera. The video shows the journalist reporting on the recent celebration of Eid al-Adha, when she stopped and slapped a boy.

The video opens with her speaking amidst a crowd of onlookers gathered around her. While she was delivering her report on camera, two boys standing on her left and right can be seen talking to each other. The very next moment the one on her left, who is holding a bottle of a red carbonated drink in his hand, can be seen gesturing, and the other boy’s hand coming in front of the camera. As soon as this happened she paused her report and slapped the boy on the right. It is not clear whether the boy had said something to anger her.

Her move to take the boy to task has sparked debate on the internet. While a section of the internet is confused and trying to understand the reason behind her hitting the boy, several have strictly spoken against her for being violent. There were others who appreciated and praised her for taking strict action on the spot.

After being criticised, the reporter, Maira Hashmi, took to Twitter to clarify why she did what she did. She claimed that the boy was harassing a family during the video, which was upsetting said family.

She said that she had not wanted it to be tolerated any longer.

