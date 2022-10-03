Watch: Pakistani Journalist's Hilarious Reaction To Boy Disturbing His Reporting

Journalism, especially reporting, is an extremely uphill task, which requires constant physical and mental alertness. While on the job, journalists often get caught in a lot of awkward situations, sometimes funny to watch. A video in which a journalist reporting from an event went viral.

In the middle of his reporting, a young boy first interfered and then returned and stared into the camera. This was too much for the reporter, who was trying to patiently complete his work. He slapped the boy and looked at him aggressively. Users fell off their seats laughing while watching the video

Apart from this reason, another factor which left people amused was the reporter speaking Spanish. It seems that the original audio was removed and someone replaced it with a Spanish voice over. It was evident from the difference in audio sync. This video was shared on Twitter by the Viral Posts account. It has garnered more than 2 Lakh views.

A similar video was shared some time ago. In the video, journalist Maira Hashmi was reporting about the holiday of Eid-al Adha. Maira was surrounded by locals, including women and children. The video shows a young boy in a white shirt standing close to her. The video then showed this boy lifting his arm and calling someone. His voice is inaudible. However, Maira was enraged by his gesture. She slapped him after finishing her piece-to-camera.

The video received mixed reactions from users. Some wrote that there was no need to slap that boy.

Others wrote that the boy must have done something wrong which infuriated the journalist.

After the video went viral, Maira explained her action. She said that the boy was trying to threaten a family during a live broadcast.

