WATCH: Pakistan's 'Next Prime Minister' Knocks off Microphones with Chaotic Hand Gestures

The political developments in Pakistan have been making headlines recently. After Imran Khan failed the no-confidence vote, reports say that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, will be the next prime minister of India’s neighbouring country. While the world watches the developments closely, a clip featuring Shehbaz Sharif is going viral on social media. The TikTok video is a mash-up of several impassioned speeches made by Sharif during which he makes vigorous hand movements. In a couple of the clips, he involuntarily knocks off podium microphones by his aggressive hand gestures. Watch the video here:

“Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif Next PM of Pakistan & his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements."

Netizens are amused by the video and Sharif’s oratory style.

“King of Mike Drop is here…."

“Mic be like:"

“Shahbaz Sharif has a special relation with those 🎤 🎤 🎤"

“India must not take Shahbaz Sharif lightly. He is literally a mover and shaker."

“Shahbaz ka gussa Kitna cute hai…"

“I am cancelling my Netflix/Amazon subscription."

Sharif will be meeting with President Arif Alvi tomorrow and a new leader of the government will be officially elected on April 11.

The announcement came after National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned from their post. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Fawad Hussain termed Khan’s ousting as a “Sad day for Pakistan….. return of looters a good man sent home."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan failed the no-confidence vote, minutes before midnight, making him the first Prime Minister to be voted out in the country’s history. Hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the “new imported government" comes into power on Sunday.

