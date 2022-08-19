Watch: Panda Shows The 'Correct Way' To Come Down A Ladder, Melts Netizens' Hearts

Pandas are known for their hilarious antics. These giant beasts have time and again won the hearts of many with their wobbly and clumsy walks. People have laughed their heads off watching a panda rolling over in the grass and falling in numerous videos.

Recently, another panda video has taken over the Internet showing the animal trying to get down a ladder but failing the task miserably.

A user named Tansu Yegen, who claims to be an author by profession, uploaded the adorable video on the micro-blogging site. “I believe that this is the correct way to go down the ladder," he wrote jokingly.

The video has garnered over 2.9 million views and amassed more than 8k likes on Twitter.

The 28-second video opens with a giant panda struggling to get down from a wooden scaffold. In an attempt to reach the ground, the animal loses balance and tumbles hilariously. It stays in that odd position for some time, seemingly trying its best to wriggle free and get down.

After much effort, it finally succeeds in rolling over and reaching the floor with a soft thud. The clumsy panda tosses and turns for a few seconds, before getting up, presumably to munch on the bamboo leaves lying in front of the animal.

The heartwarming video has been showered with funny reactions from Twitter users. While one expressed wonder, “How does this animal survive in the wild?" Another remarked, “Do pandas spend their entire life drunk?"

It is not the first time pandas were caught being lazy or careless. In another instance, a Panda was spotted clinging onto a wall in an enclosure and falling repeatedly into a dry moat, bringing smiles to the faces of the onlookers.

