WATCH: Passengers Break into Garba Dance at Station after Train Arrives 20 Minutes Early

We should celebrate the small joys in life, they say, and the passengers of Bandra-Haridwar Express showed how to live by this maxim. A video shared by a journalist on Twitter shows a group of passengers break into Garba dance because the train reached their station 20 minutes before scheduled time. They performed the dance at Ratlam railway station of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night. Another reason for the impromptu dance was to kill boredom since the train had arrived early and had a stoppage of 10 minutes at Ratlam. The passengers were soon joined by other people from the station who danced to hit songs playing on their mobile phones.

“Passengers performed Garba on Ratlam — platform, last night Bandra Haridwar train reached Ratlam before time, passengers were getting bored in the train, Garba on platform to remove boredom."

“"Garba on Platform" #रतलाम - If you are getting bored while standing at the station #ट्रैन , then nothing can be a better example of eliminating boredom. When the train #रतलाम reached the railway station before the late night time, the passengers #प्लेटफॉर्म started doing garba, seeing this everyone rejoiced."

Indian music has its fan all across the globe. A recent video that has gone viral shows a woman dancing to Bollywood music at New York’s Time Square. She can be seen dancing to Badshah’s “Tere Naal Nachna." But that is not it, further into the video, she is joined by a bunch of strangers, who were passing by. Rapper Badshah’s songs have garnered a lot of popularity and are a constant on Instagram Reels. “Some bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers(cute ones). Heroine hoon mai wali feel lol," read the caption of the video. Initially, the people passing by giggled and tried to understand what was happening. Soon, the catchy tune captivated them and they joined in the grooving. The video has been shared by blogger Puja Jaiswal.

