WATCH: Passengers Break into Impromptu Garba Dance at Mumbai Airport

With Navratri upon us, it is Garba time on the internet. Seems like impromptu garba sessions at the airport have become a new trend. This comes as a recent video which featured passengers performing Garba at Mumbai airport just a few days after a similar thing happened at Bengaluru airport. The video has been shared by VJ Nikhil Chhinapa. It shows a group performing Garba on Bollywood song ‘Chogada.’

“Breaking news: this is happening at Mumbai Airport right now," read the caption of video. The nine-day Navratri celebration is devoted to Goddess Durga and is celebrated with grandeur across the country. The word Navratri is derived from the Sanskrit terms Nav and Ratri, meaning nine nights. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 75K views. “The spirit of the festivals is upon us in full swing! Thank you Nikhil, for joining in the fun and festivities. Wishing you a joyous festive season and we hope to continue celebrating with you soon again," wrote CSMIA. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s only when you live outside of India, in positively dull and boring societies, do you come to appreciate this."

Earlier, similar thing happened at Bengaluru airport. The clip was shared by Twitter user Divya Putrevu and it shows a group of passengers breaking into an impromptu Garba dance. The user also shared images from the airport. “Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport. Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba," she wrote in the caption.

“Awesome. Can’t be better than this to showcase the culture by such lovely performances in such international places," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Punjabificiation plus Gujaratification of all cultures, former by KJo, latter by MoSha."

Social media platforms are rife with videos of people partaking in the festivities, even in unlikely places. From a kid doing the cutest Garba rendition you could see, people dancing at sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh, to a lady breaking into Garba while working in the kitchen, these Garba videos show that the excitement is getting palpable.

The 9-day festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm, especially in Gujarat where people dance to the beats of Garba. Such is the energy, that even Bollywood has sought inspiration from the rhythmic and graceful garba numbers.

