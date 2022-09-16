WATCH: Passengers in Bihar Hold Thief Through Train Window, Drag Him For 10 Km

A thief got a lesson of his life as he attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a train passenger. Snatchings at railway stations or through trains are reported routinely in Bihar. However, one such antic turned out to be a nightmare of a ride for the thief. Wondering what the buzz is all about? A train was nearing the end of its journey from Begusarai to Khagaria when a man tried his hand at snatching a mobile phone. The incident unfolded near Sahebpur Kamal station. But an alert passenger grabbed his arm. As the train was about to leave the station, the thief pleaded to be let go. Not moved by his multiple requests, the passengers ended up giving him a lesson of his life.

Eventually, the snatcher slid his other arm in through the window rails for the passengers to hold him afloat. Throughout the journey – which lasted around 10 kilometres – he was “dangling outside, apologising, as passengers pulled his arms in, helping him live." The video was shared by ANI on September 16.

When the train was close to Khagaria, the passengers finally let go and he ran away. Whether the police took any action or not is not clear yet.

Though this man failed in his attempt, another who went viral in June was successful. People even named him “the new Spider-Man". The pickpocketing incident went viral on social media, leaving the internet stunned. In the video, the thief managed to snatch a phone from a train passenger, while hanging from a railway bridge over a river. When viewed normally, it is difficult to understand what exactly happened. However, if you watch the clip in slow-mo or multiple times, only then you’ll be able to witness the incident unfold.

